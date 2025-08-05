Royal Family share insights into King Felipe, Queen Letizia’s reception

King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a “traditional” reception at Palace along with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofia.
On Monday, their Majesties held the traditional summer reception at Marivent Palace to represent “Balearic society.”
Shortly after the special event, the Spanish Royal Family shared key details about the reception on social media.
As per the Palace’s official website, “This reception, now part of the summer institutional calendar in the Balearic capital, brought together around 700 guests.”
A diverse group of attendees, including government officials, local authorities, and key stakeholders from the Balearic Islands' public and private sectors, gathered for the event.
The statement added, “This meeting represents a demonstration of the Crown's commitment to directly understanding the social and economic reality of the Autonomous Communities and a recognition of the work of those who contribute to the development and well-being of the Balearic Islands.”
Moreover, Felipe’s mother Her Majesty Queen Doña Sofía also joined the royal family for their summer stay in Palma.
Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Princess Infanta Sofia's outfit details:
For the special reception, Queen Letizia opted for a white flowy dress with golden earrings.
The Princess of Asturias exuded timeless beauty in a bright blue printed off-the-shoulder ensemble.
Meanwhile, Princess Infanta Sofia donned a bright pink dress with a high neck and fitted skirt.