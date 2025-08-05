Home / Royal

King Charles receives emotional letter amid new claims against Prince Andrew

King Charles III has received an emotional letter amid scathing new claims against brother, Prince Andrew.

As reported by BBC, the 76-year-old monarch has received calls to take swift action to halt the eviction of Britain's last remaining St John Ambulance marching band.

St John Ambulance announced they are putting the property up for sale after a "thorough review of the condition, running costs, maintenance requirements, and location of the building, confirming it was no longer suitable for our service needs." 

Now the musicians of the marching band have appealed his majesty to save their current property in Halfway, on the Isle of Sheppey, where the community has been residing since past 50 years.

The Bandmaster Dean Faulkner in his letter to Charles, who is the patron of the charity since 2024, noted, "It is appalling they want to sell the premises, considering that we have been part of this community for many years."

Dean, who is a member of St John Ambulance for 48 years, further revealed that the Queenborough Road land was a gift from Lord Harris in 1974.

He also expressed gratitude over extension in the eviction deadline from August 31 to 23 September, noting, "We are so grateful for the community's support in our fight to save the premises."

Meanwhile, the chief executive of St John Ambulance also received a letter from Labour MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey Kevin McKenna asking the charity to halt the sale and launch a public consultation.

This update comes shortly after the release of a yet another scathing biography The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson landed hit with a slew of shocking allegations in the bombshell book penned by Andrew Lownie.

The biography sheds a light on Andrew's ties with famous paedophile and sex-offender, Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York's open marriage with Sarah and more.

