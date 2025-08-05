Home / Royal

Meghan Markle set to appear in court as half-sister relaunches lawsuit

The Duchess of Sussex has two half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Jr., from her father's side


Meghan Markle has been back in the spotlight as her half-sister, Samantha Markle relaunched the defamation case against her.

According to a recent court filing, the Duchess of Sussex is set to appear in court September 9, 2025, at 9am local time in Jacksonville, Florida, shifting the original date that was set for August 11 at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal in Atlanta, Georgia.

The legal dispute began after Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's 2021 Oprah interview and docuseries, Harry and Meghan, where she made many shocking claims about her half-sister.

Samantha filed her libel lawsuit against Meghan in late 2022, claiming that the documentary led viewers to believe she played a role in orchestrating a hate campaign against duchess.

However, one of Meghan’s lawyers dismissed the claim, saying they would "give it [the case] the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” as Meghan never mentioned Samantha by name in connection to such harassment.

"An implicit or express statement that [Samantha] belongs to a hate group spreading disinformation about Meghan is an opinion protected by the First Amendment,” Meghan’s team stated at the time.

Eventually, Samantha Markle lost the case against Meghan Markle in March 2024, which she now has relaunched.

The Duchess of Sussex has two half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Jr., with the trio all sharing the same father, Thomas Markle.

