Prince Harry, William to reunite at high profile family event in London?

Warring brothers, Prince Harry and William are likely to be in the same room once again since their last reunion in 2024.
Harry and William, who previously appeared together at the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes last year, will soon receive an invitation to their eldest cousin, Peter Phillip's wedding to fiancée Harriet Sperling.
It is being predicted that The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex, who are not on speaking terms since Harry moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in the 2020 will reunite on Princess Anne's son's wedding.
Their relationship ruined when the 40-year-old and his wife made derogatory revelations about the royal family members on various occasions since moving to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.
Harry and Meghan first made high profile allegations about their family members in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by their Netflix documentary and then in duke's controversial 2023's memoir, Spare.
According to PEOPLE magazine, if only one brother will attend the wedding it will be William as Prince Harry also missed the wedding of their mutual friend, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster with Olivia Henson in June 2024.
For the unaware, King Charles' nephew, Peter announced his engagement to the paediatric nurse on August 1.
It is pertinent to mention, Peter and Harriet, who have been dating for a longtime are yet to set a wedding date.