Kate Middleton misses out on major honour amid concerning health update

Kate Middleton, globally known for her iconic and elegant fashion choices has missed out on a major honour despite high expectations.
In a shocking turn of events, the Princess of Wales has been replaced by another Royal on a huge accolade linked with her style and fashion preferences.
As reported by Tyla, Catherine's name is missing among the top ten names in Tatler magazine's annual Best Dressed in Britain list.
Despite Kate being one of the biggest fashion icons in Britain and topping the list in 2022, her name was missing on the list for the award presented someone leading the way in UK's fashion world.
The wife of the future King, Prince William was replaced by his cousin, Zara Tindall, whose name was on number seven in the list.
Best Dressed in Britain full list featuring all 25 names will be released on August 9, 2025, in the magazine's September issue.
For now the magazine has revealed the names of ten big names which include:
1. Lady Lola Bute and Jazzy de Lisser
2. Princess Andre
3. Rocco Ritchie
4. Nadja Swarovski
5. Princess Alexia of the Netherlands
6. Omar Sowunmi
7. Zara Tindall
8. George Packe-Drury-Lowe
9. Annabel Croft
10. Zack Pinsent
This update comes just days after Radar reported on Princess Kate's health, who underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year.
While speaking to the outlet, a doctor named Dr. Gabe Mirkin noted that "Kate is severely underweight at around 90 pounds, 19 months after abdominal surgery, cancer, and chemotherapy."
She continued, "This severe weight loss can be caused by the chemotherapy itself, not eating enough because she doesn't feel very well, or treatment failure for her cancer."
The doctor who did not treat the 43-year-old princess during her cancer further added, "The severe loss of fat, muscle, and bone can interfere with her own immunity's ability to cure the cancer."