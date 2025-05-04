Royal

King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles decision came after the Duke of Sussex lost multimillion-pound fight for protection in the UK

King Charles declines Prince Harrys reconciliation plea with bold decision
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles has reportedly turned down Prince Harry’s latest plea for reconciliation, making a firm decision that signals the ongoing rift between father and son remains far from healed.

As per Dailyexpress.co.uk, the British Monarch’s friend claimed "can't speak" to Prince Harry and revealed that the trust has gone in the father-son relationship.

King Charles decision came after the Duke of Sussex lost multimillion-pound fight for protection in the UK.

The King's friend said: "Harry just sees conspiracy every time a decision doesn’t go in his direction. He is like a gambler in a casino who can’t walk away - he just doubles down.”

A source added, “Even when he speaks of reconciliation, it is laced with threats and anger.”

Charles’ friend went on to say, "It’s not that the King won’t speak to him - it’s that he can’t. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?”

“Perhaps if he tried to earn rather than demand a reconciliation, things might go a little better for him. It’s just very tragic,” the insider stated.

Prince Harry interview:

Notably, Soon after Harry lost his legal appeal he sat down for the interview telling the BBC in America that his father "won't speak" to him.

Speaking to Nada Tawfik, Harry said: "I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff."

He also hinted that King Charles may end up never seeing his grandchildren, Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilibet. 


Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks

King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China

Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Meghan Markle shares first Instagram post since Harry's interview, security case defeat
Meghan Markle shares first Instagram post since Harry's interview, security case defeat
Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Prince Harry reveals one thing he cannot pardon as he ‘forgives’ Queen Camilla
Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry's explosive interview raises alarms for Archie, Lilibet
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Princess Leonor reunites with Queen Letizia after 4 months into naval training
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of ‘risking’ his safety to ‘force’ him to return