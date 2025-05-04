King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision

King Charles has reportedly turned down Prince Harry’s latest plea for reconciliation, making a firm decision that signals the ongoing rift between father and son remains far from healed.
As per Dailyexpress.co.uk, the British Monarch’s friend claimed "can't speak" to Prince Harry and revealed that the trust has gone in the father-son relationship.
King Charles decision came after the Duke of Sussex lost multimillion-pound fight for protection in the UK.
The King's friend said: "Harry just sees conspiracy every time a decision doesn’t go in his direction. He is like a gambler in a casino who can’t walk away - he just doubles down.”
A source added, “Even when he speaks of reconciliation, it is laced with threats and anger.”
Charles’ friend went on to say, "It’s not that the King won’t speak to him - it’s that he can’t. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?”
“Perhaps if he tried to earn rather than demand a reconciliation, things might go a little better for him. It’s just very tragic,” the insider stated.
Prince Harry interview:
Notably, Soon after Harry lost his legal appeal he sat down for the interview telling the BBC in America that his father "won't speak" to him.
Speaking to Nada Tawfik, Harry said: "I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff."
He also hinted that King Charles may end up never seeing his grandchildren, Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilibet.