Prince Harry faces drawback after BBC bombshell interview

  • May 04, 2025
Prince Harry has faced major drawback after giving a bombshell interview to BBC.

Recently, the news outlet released a statement to admit a “lapse” in its “high editorial standards” after releasing the Duke of Sussex’s interview.

Harry, who lost his case against the Home Office over security protection of him and his family, has seemingly lost media’s support after Buckingham Palace issued a statement to address the court case.

The Palace’s statement read, “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

According to GB News, the BBC issued an apology for not “reflecting” Home Office’s statement.

The Home Office stated, “We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case. The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.”

It continued, “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

However, after Harry’s interview, BBC admitted its mistake and noted that it “was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards.”

Prince Harry's court case against home office

Prince Harry received publicly funded security protection for himself and his family until he stepped back from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020.

Ever since then, the Duke of Sussex had been fighting against the Home Office's decision to resume his publicly funded police protection in the UK. He lost the case on May 2, 2025.

