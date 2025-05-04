Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz

Nicola Peltz also dropped an emotional post highlighting time spent with her own family

  • May 04, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz

​​Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration.

But the Lola star dropped an emotional post highlighting time spent with her own family.

The former captain of the English football team celebrated his 50th birthday with an intimate dinner party at swanky central London restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

To celebrate the birthday, wife Victoria was by his side along with their kids, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper.

Notably, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, missed the event as the travelled back to the US on Saturday before the party began.

The couple's absence came amid reports of 'a growing rift' between the oldest Beckham’s elder son and his parents.

A source told The Sun, “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it.”

The insider added, “Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.”

Nicola Peltz emotional post:

On the same day, Nicola shared an emotional post on Instagram, alongside a sweet snap with her two late grandmothers.

She wrote: “In life we have core memories and this is one of my most favorite days i've ever lived.”

The actress continued, “They were my best friends, there wasn't a day I wasn't with them. to my naunni and my gina I can't fathom the thought of not being able to hug you or hear your laugh right now - I just miss you both so much.”

Notably, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife missed Victoria Beckham’s birthday as they maintained silence on the social media account.

