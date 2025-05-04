Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star was spotted leaving David Beckham’s 50th birthday party with rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Rumoured flames Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were among the guests at David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration!

Putting an end to speculation over whether the Mission: Impossible star attended David’s milestone birthday bash with Ana, the Daily Mail reported that Tom was caught sneaking out of the party at 3 am with the Blonde starlet on Sunday, May 4.

While the Top Gun star made a striking solo appearance upon arriving at the party on Saturday night, the facade dropped just a few hours later as he was spotted leaving the celebrations with the Deep Water actress.

The couple, who attended the party together at Notting Hill’s Core restaurant, tried to keep their relationship under wraps as they left the venue under umbrellas, doing their best to dodge attention by hiding in the back seat of their car.

For the party, Tom Cruise wore a white tuxedo jacket, paired with black trousers and a black bow tie, while Ana de Armas slipped into a gorgeous black dress.

However, the photos failed to capture the Ballerina actress’s face, who deliberately kept her head down in order to avoid the cameras.

Tom Cruise celebrates Ana de Armas’s 37th birthday:

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Tom Cruise treated his rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas to an exciting helicopter ride on her 37th birthday.

The couple was captured touching down in London before enjoying a dinner date at the Mexican restaurant KOL later in the evening.

