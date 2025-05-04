Best 5 horror games with no scares, ranked

Horror games have a history and at times one could say a rather dark and twisted one at that.
To note, not all horror games are designed to give you a spine-chilling feeling or make you hurl your controller at the wall.
From creepy woods to deserted cities, surreal dimensions and aquatic horror, it provides all the horror experiences without the pressure of random jumpscares.
This article has covered some of the best 5 horror games with no scares and ranked.
Silent Hill 2
The atmosphere and setting in Silent Hill 2 are exceptional as they contribute towards the game’s horror theme.
The game does not employ various jumpscares, which makes the player feel uncomfortable and attuned to the main character's emotions. This one is an all-time classic and to this date has remained as a reference point for other horror games and even movies.
Signalis
Signalis is a survival horror game inspired by the classic Silent Hill and Resident Evil games but is set in the genre of post-apocalyptic exaggerated reality.
The game features old-school pixel art graphics combined with an eerie background tune that makes the game very mysterious and terrible.
Amnesia: The Dark Descent
In Amnesia: The Dark Descent, the protagonist wakes up in a dark castle and has no idea how he got there, as this is felt when you look through the feature’s narrow passages, fighting terrifying demons and discovering shocking aspects of one’s personality.
One of the features that offers something tingling is the game’s sanity system; the player character goes mad if he stays in the dark too long or sees something gruesome.
SOMA
SOMA is a science fiction game where players awaken in an underwater research facility where machines have attained self-awareness.
As Simon Jarrett, you wander through this unsettling world and discover what is hidden in the facility while at the same time raising existential everyday questions.
Players are unable to use weapons or have any combat whatsoever and focus more on storytelling and mood.
Darkwood
Darkwood is a survival horror game that is viewed from an isometric perspective more commonly known as a top-down view.
During the day, you look for scrap and try to enhance whatever shelter is available; at night, you fight off whatever monstrosities are out there lurking in the dark.
The outdoors itself is procedurally generated, so every time you play the game, it feels like you are a different player in a different game.