Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori exchanged marital vows in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Bianca Censori shared her new shocking transformation, seemingly reminiscing about her husband, Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, May 3rd, the 30-year-old Australian model took to her Instagram stories to drop a new photo featuring her new hairstyle.

In the viral snapshot, Censori was seen showing off her bangs as she donned a long-haired wig while wearing a sheer dress.

As the caption-less photo gained traction on social media, fans began speculating whether she copied Kardashian, who parted ways from West in 2022.

While many predicted that her life partner and the rap icon forced her to post bold pictures on her Instagram.

The fashionista-turned-architect, who returned to Instagram in late April of this year after deactivating her official account, posted several images of herself in bizarre outfits.

As reported by Mail Online, the Yeezy founder and Censori, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked divorce rumors last year, later which they debunked after being spotted in Tokyo.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's controversial move at 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony 

The two grabbed headlines after their controversial joint appearance at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2025.

Since then, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been facing criticism for their bold move. 

