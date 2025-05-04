Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Amal Clooney is seemingly mad over George Clooney's ‘fascination’ with Jennifer Lopez

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez has released a thrilling video message amid ongoing controversy involving Hollywood’s power couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

On Sunday, May 4, JLo posted a clip on her Instagram ahead of her first tour in six years.

In the shared video, Jennifer can be seen preparing for her upcoming tour titled, Up All Night: Live.

She captioned the post, “All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance all summer...#UpAllNight #JLoLiveln2025.”

Jennifer’s exciting video message comes after some news outlet reported that Amal allegedly does not like her husband’s fondness for the Ain't Your Mama singer.

Notably, Ben Affleck’s ex wife also watched George Clooney’s Good Luck, and Good Night Broadway premiere last month.

A source told RadarOnline, “Amal certainly doesn’t suspect any hanky-panky, but she’s not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along.”

The insider added, “That sure caught everyone’s attention, including Amal’s. If Amal had shown up, George and J.Lo probably wouldn’t have reconnected to the degree they did.”

Jennifer Lopez's Up All Night tour

Jennifer Lopez is excited to perform her first tour in six years after My Party.

The highly anticipated tour, Up All Night, is set to kick off July 4, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. And it will conclude on August 7, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look

Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Sabrina Carpenter makes hilarious remarks about ‘shorties’ in ‘SNL’ cameo
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday
Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday