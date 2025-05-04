Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez has released a thrilling video message amid ongoing controversy involving Hollywood’s power couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney.
On Sunday, May 4, JLo posted a clip on her Instagram ahead of her first tour in six years.
In the shared video, Jennifer can be seen preparing for her upcoming tour titled, Up All Night: Live.
She captioned the post, “All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance all summer...#UpAllNight #JLoLiveln2025.”
Jennifer’s exciting video message comes after some news outlet reported that Amal allegedly does not like her husband’s fondness for the Ain't Your Mama singer.
Notably, Ben Affleck’s ex wife also watched George Clooney’s Good Luck, and Good Night Broadway premiere last month.
A source told RadarOnline, “Amal certainly doesn’t suspect any hanky-panky, but she’s not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along.”
The insider added, “That sure caught everyone’s attention, including Amal’s. If Amal had shown up, George and J.Lo probably wouldn’t have reconnected to the degree they did.”
Jennifer Lopez's Up All Night tour
Jennifer Lopez is excited to perform her first tour in six years after My Party.
The highly anticipated tour, Up All Night, is set to kick off July 4, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. And it will conclude on August 7, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.