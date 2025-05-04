King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview  

King Charles made his first public appearance after his youngest son, Prince Harry's emotional BBC interview.
The 76-year-old monarch was spotted leaving his Royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk for church on Sunday, May 4th, 2025.
As reported by Daily Express UK, Charles was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, with whom he stayed at Sandringham over the weekend.
Notably, the King appeared in good spirits as he waved to fans from his car, despite being "heartbroken" by the harsh comments made by his youngest son in his latest sensational conversation with BBC's journalist, Nada Tawfik.
Prince Harry's harsh words for his father King Charles
During the interview, Harry made a few harsh remarks regarding the health of his father, stating, "He did not know how much longer my father has time to live."
The Duke of Sussex explains estranged relationship with monarch
He also opened up about his estranged relationship with Charles and the British Royal Family members including, his elder brother, Prince William, and his life partner, Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle's husband shared that he wanted to reconcile with the entire Royal family and sought forgiveness from his dad.
For those unaware, Prince Harry gave the bombshell interview to BBC a day after facing defeat in his security case in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex further admitted that King Charles would not speak to him due to his ongoing security lawsuit.
As of now, King Charles has not reacted to Prince Harry’s latest comments.