Ariana Grande drops exclusive BTS glimpse of 'Brighter Days Ahead'

The 'Wicked' made her directorial debut with her first short film 'Brighter Days Ahead' in March this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025

Wicked starlet Ariana Grande, who recently marked her directorial debut, with her first short film, Brighter Days Ahead, shared a never-before-seen glimpse of her new project.  

The Oscar-nominated actress turned to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, May 4th, to release a few sneak peek into her recent drama.

In the viral video, Grande was seen directing her father, Edward Butera, who also featured in her music album, Hampstead.

The footage also showed an adorable bond between the dad and daughter, the 66-year-old actor was heard asking his daughter whether she liked his performance, saying, "Do you like it?

In response the singer-turned-actress said, "Yeah, it’s really emotional maybe I should have a show."

At one point, Grande pointed toward his father’s random moves before filming his scenes, stating, "You have to watch him do the moonwalk every single take."

The 31-year-old American actress scribbled a note for her artist father, "Hampstead starring my incredible dad @edbutera who (apparently) does the moonwalk after every take, behind the scenes part two of brighter days ahead, out now."

She continued, "Thank you all for showing this project of ours so much love. Words truly don’t suffice. Thank you @christhedirector for your thoughtfulness, your collaboration, and for making this era so special."

"And thank you @edbutera, there are kind of no words. I love you always," the Everyday crooner concluded her post.

Ariana Grande made directorial debut with 'Brighter Days Ahead' 

For those unaware, Ariana Grande's science fiction drama, Brighter Days Ahead, was released on March 28, 2025. The short film is an accompanying piece to support her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine

