Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid is scheduled to play against Barcelona in the next weekend's highly anticipated match

  • May 04, 2025
Kylian Mbappé help Real Madrid win a close match against Celta Vigo with his excellent performance.

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo on Sunday, May 4 with a final score of 3-2.

Celta Vigo went ahead in the 33rd minute after a short corner.

The ball was passed to Arda Guler, who took a curling shot that slightly deflected and hit the top corner of the net.

Six minutes later, Mbappé, who scored twice increased their lead with a powerful shot that went past Celta’s goalkeeper, Vicente Guaita, following a quick counterattack by Real Madrid.

Mbappé then scored his second goal three minutes into the second half after running onto a perfect through ball from Guler and finishing with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Rankings

With this victory, Real Madrid remains only four points behind the top team, Barcelona.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo stayed in seventh place after losing three of their last four league matches.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid is scheduled to play against Barcelona in the next weekend's highly anticipated match called El Clasico.

If they win their fifth straight league match, they will be just one point behind Barcelona, with three games remaining in the season.

