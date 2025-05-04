Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation

Despite Prince Harry's emotional plea to mend ties with his father, King Charles, the Monarch still won't speak to him due to the Duke's one "deeply problematic" tendency.
Recently, in his bombshell interview to the BBC, the Duke of Sussex called for "reconciliation" with his cancer-stricken father and the British Royal Family.
However, he also noted that his father "doesn't speak to him."
The estranged Prince's tear-jerking plea went unanswered as the Monarch's friend shared that Charles cannot speak to him.
"It's not that the King won't speak to him - it's that he can't," the pal stated.
But, behind King Charles' helplessness is Harry's one troubling habit that is hindering reconciliation between him and the Royals.
Speaking to GB News, royal expert Robert Hardman stated, "Harry is suing the King's ministers in the King's courts, and the King is what they call the "fountain of justice" he’s the head of the judiciary."
"If Harry had a conversation with him about his case, particularly about his security, it would be deeply problematic," he added.
Revealing Prince Harry's habit that stops Charles from mending ties and speaking in his case, Robert said, "We already know Harry has a tendency to immediately repeat private conversations, whether in TV interviews, books, or documentaries. That could completely undermine the case. It's what's known as legal jeopardy."
Prince Harry on King Charles' intervention in UK security case:
During the BBC interview, Prince Harry was asked if King Charles ever intervened in his case over UK security.
The Duke of Sussex denied his father's involvement in the case, stating that he never intervened.
Harry also shared that instead of asking for Charles' help, he asked him to "step out" of the process.