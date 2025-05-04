Lady Gaga breaks silence on Rio beach concert’s historic success: ‘absolute pride’

It was a monumental day for Lady Gaga!
Over the weekend, the Die with a Smile crooner performed a thrilling record-breaking free concert on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, which was attended by an estimated 2.1 million people.
Breaking silence on the milestone achievement, the Monster hitmaker turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 4, to express heartfelt gratitude to her Brazilian fans.
“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away,” she penned.
The Poker Face singer continued, “Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”
“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard,” noted Lady Gaga.
Expressing love for her die-hard fans, the Joker 2 starlet wrote, “Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”
Lady Gaga’s Rio de Janeiro Copacabana Beach concert:
Lady Gaga’s 2025 concert in Brazil marked her first in 13 years. The show was performed to promote her recently-released seventh studio album, Mayhem.