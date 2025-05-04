Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance  

Ed Sheeran performed his newly released song, Old Phone, live for the first time during an emotional homecoming show in Ipswich, England.
The Perfect hitmaker turned to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, May 4, to share a sneak peek into his latest performance in a port town in Britain.
According to media reports, for the performance, Sheeran was accompanied by the globally known rock band, Fishclaw, who also joined the singer on stage.
The Azizam singer penned a heartwarming note over his recent experience, "Brought the Old Phone for a homecoming show in Ipswich today."
He continued, "Thank you to @fishclawband for rocking it with me and for everyone who came down. Old Phone out now x."
This post of Sheeran came after he released a single, Old Phone, the second track of his upcoming eighth studio album, Play, on May 1.
The first track of his new musical collection was Azizam, which he officially dropped on all social media accounts on April 4, 2025.
For those unaware, Ed Sheeran announced the release of his eighth studio album, Play, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Ed Sheeran announced Play
Earlier this month, he delighted his fans, writing, "Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolor, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring."
The Grammy-winning musician is scheduled to drop the third song of his album, Sapphire, on September 12, 2025.