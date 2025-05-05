Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the entire Royal Family are set to celebrate in a big way!
After Prince Harry’s crushing defeat in UK security appeal and a scathing interview with BBC, the British Royal Family is “much looking forward” to mark a grand event.
On Sunday, May 4, a Buckingham Palace aide opened up to GB News to tell about the Royals’ preparation for the Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).
The event, which is scheduled to take place on May 8, will mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War’s end.
"The King, Queen and other members of The Royal Family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation,” stated the Palace aide in their statement.
Notably, the grand event will mark the first celebratory occasion after Prince Harry’s major legal setback in the taxpayer-funded security case against the Home Office.
Royal Family’s plans for VE Day:
In its statement, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Royal Family’s plans for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day.
They shared that the occasion will comprise of a series of events, and will mark the presence of Prince William and Princess Kate with the Royal Couple.
The event will include a “military procession, flypast, tea party for veterans, and a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.”
Besides the Royal Couple and the Prince and Princess of Wales, several other members of the Royal Family and the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.