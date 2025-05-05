Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE

Victoria Beckham shared “special memories” from husband, David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.
The 51-year-old English fashion designer, singer, and TV personality turned to her Instagram on Sunday, May 4, to share a carousel of never-before-seen photos from the celebration of her beloved husband’s special day.
“Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all. @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx,” she captioned.
The gallery opened with a striking family photograph of the Beckhams, featuring them in beautifully coordinating outfits.
At the grand birthday bash, David and the boys – Romeo and Cruz – looked handsome in black tuxedos, paired with matching trousers and bow ties.
Notably, David and Victoria’s son, Brooklyn Joseph, was nowhere to be seen in the large carousel.
Meanwhile, Victoria and her little girl – Harper – exuded elegance in floor-length satin navy dresses.
One of the snaps featured the former English footballer with his sons, all charming in a black-and-white photo with their bright smiles, while another showed David gently planting a kiss on his beautiful daughter’s forehead.
The collection also included an image that showcased the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF with his dad Ted, younger sister Joanne, older sister Lynne and his mum, Sandra.
However, the highlight of the carousel was the snap that featured the lovebirds, Victoria and David, locking their lips as all the guests excitedly looked at them.
David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration:
The former captain of the English football team celebrated his 50th birthday with an intimate dinner party at swanky central London restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.