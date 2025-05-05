Entertainment

Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE

David Beckham hosted a lavish and star-studded party to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE

Victoria Beckham shared “special memories” from husband, David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.

The 51-year-old English fashion designer, singer, and TV personality turned to her Instagram on Sunday, May 4, to share a carousel of never-before-seen photos from the celebration of her beloved husband’s special day.

“Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all. @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx,” she captioned.

The gallery opened with a striking family photograph of the Beckhams, featuring them in beautifully coordinating outfits.

At the grand birthday bash, David and the boys – Romeo and Cruz – looked handsome in black tuxedos, paired with matching trousers and bow ties.

Notably, David and Victoria’s son, Brooklyn Joseph, was nowhere to be seen in the large carousel.

Meanwhile, Victoria and her little girl – Harper – exuded elegance in floor-length satin navy dresses.

One of the snaps featured the former English footballer with his sons, all charming in a black-and-white photo with their bright smiles, while another showed David gently planting a kiss on his beautiful daughter’s forehead.

The collection also included an image that showcased the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF with his dad Ted, younger sister Joanne, older sister Lynne and his mum, Sandra.

However, the highlight of the carousel was the snap that featured the lovebirds, Victoria and David, locking their lips as all the guests excitedly looked at them.

David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration:

The former captain of the English football team celebrated his 50th birthday with an intimate dinner party at swanky central London restaurant Core by Clare Smyth.

Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat

Royal Family prepares for grand celebration after Prince Harry’s major defeat
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post

Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview

Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview
Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance

Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post
Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance
Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance
Lady Gaga breaks silence on Rio beach concert’s historic success: ‘absolute pride’
Lady Gaga breaks silence on Rio beach concert’s historic success: ‘absolute pride’
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia
Ariana Grande drops exclusive BTS glimpse of 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande drops exclusive BTS glimpse of 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian