BTS Suga pens loving note for ARMY hours after military discharge: ‘I missed you’

Suga's return marks the long-awaited reunion of all seven BTS members following their military enlistments

  by Web Desk
  • |
BTS ARMY is over the moon as all seven members of the iconic K-pop boy band have officially reunited!

On Saturday, June 21, Suga has returned from his mandatory military service, marking the official return of all seven members from their enlistment duties.

Just hour after his return, the rapper delighted the BTS’ fans with a sweet message, expressing his love and gratitude.

“Hello, everyone. Nice to meet you. It’s a SUGA. It’s been about two years. How have you all been. First of all, I wanted to say thank you to the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you," he wrote on Weverse.

The rapper continued, “I think I had two years to think about myself. In particular, I wanted to take a step away from what I had been doing for a long time. In the meantime, I have not been able to look back on myself because I have been running forward, but this time has been an opportunity to look back on myself.”

Suga further apologized for his DUI incident, which happened on August 6, 2024, when he was charged with driving under the influence.

“Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much. And I’m sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year," he added.

While, all other BTS members served in the army, Suga fulfilled his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.

Last week, RM and V got discharged from military and a day later, Jimin and Jung Kook marked their triumph return.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, completed his service in June 2024, while J-Hope was discharged in October.

