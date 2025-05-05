Entertainment

Josh Peck spill beans on 'The Last of Us' season 2 guest appearance

'Nickelodeon' alum Josh Peck has made a surprising cameo in the latest episode of 'The Last of Us' season 2

  • May 05, 2025
Josh Peck has let the cat out of the bag about his surprise appearance in the latest episode of The Last of Us season two.

The Nickelodeon star appeared at the start of episode 4 in the flashback scene representing Seattle quarantine zone in 2019, aired on Sunday, May 4 in the renowned post-apocalyptic HBO series.

About Josh Peck's character in The Last of Us

Josh portrayed a Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) soldier called Janowitz, who bonded with his fellow men by telling them an explicit story about arresting "voters" – the Quarantine Zone residents who had their rights stripped away.

While talking to Variety about his guest role, the Oppenheimer actor shared details of his auditioning process.

"It was just an audition that came in and, like most great writing, when I read the scene, I was like, 'I think I know how to do this.'" the 38-year-old actor noted.

Sharing his excitement when he landed the role, Josh added, "I feel very, very lucky to have been involved and to have been able to work with someone like Craig Mazin, who I've been a fan of for a long time."

The Mean Creek actor also revealed that he tried to find a way to connect with his character, highlighting small "humanising points" in order to not see him as a "total monster."

Going into details about his role, Josh said, "He seemed to me like a mouthpiece. He was good at following orders and whatnot. But did I ever think that he would attain the the ranks of an Isaac? I'm not sure."

Josh Peck is notorious for his family-friendly sitcom Drake & Josh, which aired between 2004 to 2007 at Nickelodeon channel.

