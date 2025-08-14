Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has spilled exiting beans on her “first date” with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
On Wednesday, August 13, the Grammy winner appeared on the NFL player and his older brother Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast.
Recalling her first date with Travis, Taylor revealed the “insane” question she asked him.
She said, “On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field, and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field.”
In a thrilling 2020 Super Bowl matchup, Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs played against Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles, with the Chiefs claiming the win.
The pop icon added, “[Travis] didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on the field at the same time.”
From casual interest to full-blown fandom, Taylor confessed she's “fallen in love” with football and can't get enough of it.
Travis praised his girlfriend for learning about the sport, saying that he was forever thankful to her for diving into the football world wholeheartedly.
To note, the lovebirds have been dating for almost two years.