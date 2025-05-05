King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension

British Royal Family has been preparing to mark the 80th Victory in Europe (VE) Day anniversary amid the distracting yet "bombshell" interview by Prince Harry.
Despite everything, King Charles has only one wish – that the focus should remain on the major events honouring the veterans.
The commemorations will begin on Monday, May 5, and would be concluded with a national service at Westminster Abbey.
The events take place just days after the Duke of Sussex gave the interview to BBC, on May 2, after facing major defeat in the UK security case.
A palace aide revealed on Sunday, May 4, "The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week's VE Day events."
"They will unite with the rest of the nation and the Commonwealth in celebrating and giving thanks to the wartime generation, whose selfless devotion to duty should stand as an enduring example to us all," the palace official added.
Aides have stressed that – out of deep respect for the veterans in attendance – Buckingham Palace hopes "nothing will detract or distract" from actual objective of the week.
The VE Days celebration events will include a military parade through London, a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace, and a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade.
Who will be attending the VE Day celebrations?
Among other senior working royals, the commemorations will be attended by Prince and Princess of Wales.
Despite still undergoing cancer treatment, King Charles is also reportedly determined to be present at key moments, including the national service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8.
First of it's kind VE Day celebrations
This year's VE Day celebrations are the first to take place without any of the Royals present 80 years ago.
In 1945, large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of King George VI, the Queen Mother, a young Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Margaret.