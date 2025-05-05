Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service

  • May 05, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off Danish Liberation Day with memorial service.

On Sunday, May 4, Their Majesties the King and Queen marked the 80th anniversary by laying a wreath at the large burial ground in Mindelunden in honor of the fallen freedom fighters.

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte were also present at the memorial service.

Shortly after the memorial service, the Royal Family also shared pictures from the event on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “In the Memorial Grove, Their Majesties the King and Queen on Sunday evening honoured the Danes who lost their lives for Denmark during the occupation. Tonight marks 80 years since the message of liberation reached Denmark. Liberation came into effect the following day at 8:00 a.m.”

It continued, “Today marks 80 years since the message of Denmark's liberation was heard. On May 4, 1945, people gathered in the streets with flags in their hands, and candles were lit in windows all over the country. Since then, candles have been lit every year as a silent reminder of peace and the end of the occupation.”

About Danish Liberation Day

Danish Liberation Day is celebrated each year on May 5. It marks the liberation of Denmark from German occupation in 1945.

After the liberation, the Memorial Grove in Hellerup was inaugurated in 195. It contains the graves of around 200 freedom fighters who lost their lives during the German occupation of Denmark from 1940 to 1945.

