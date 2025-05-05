Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations

Princess Kate to make a key fashion choice to honour wartime generations at the Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration at Buckingham Palace.
On Monday, May 5, the Princess of Wales will be joining husband Prince William and other senior royals in London to mark VE Day.
Tobias Kormind, the managing director and co-founder of Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller, 77 Diamonds, shared details of how Royal Women accessorise for the major events.
While talking to GB, the director noted, "With a wide range of events set to take place to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we can expect to see a rich variety of significant jewels worn by the senior royal women."
"Each chosen piece will not only reflect personal sentiment but pay tribute to the enduring spirit of the wartime generation," Tobias shared.
He noted that Kate will be paying a "moving tribute" with her jewellery choice as she marks the beginning of the VE Day celebrations.
Going into details, the 77 Diamonds co-founder added, "For example, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has been the honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards since 2022, may choose to wear an 18K gold shamrock traditionally loaned to royal women associated with the regiment."
Who will attend the VE Day celebrations?
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, and the British Prime Minister will also be present on the Queen Victoria Memorial (QVM) outside Buckingham Palace.
Furthermore, the Royals will observe military parade, before hosting a tea party for the veterans at the palace in honour of the VE Day.
Late Queen Elizabeth II jewellery details at the VE Day celebrations
Tobias also went into details of Queen Elizabeth II choice of jewellery at such events.
He revealed that the late Royal wore "aquamarine and diamond clip brooches" presented to her by father King George VI in 1944.
The late Queen reportedly wore these broaches during her televised address at the 75th anniversary of the VE day in 2020.