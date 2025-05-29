Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William

Prince William has sparked a new tension for his uncle, Prince Andrew.
William, who is first in line to the throne will likely to make a shocking decision for the disgraced Duke of York, after becoming the King.
Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles who has always found himself at the centre of a shocking controversy was stripped of his Royal title in 2019 after his bombshell interview with BBC.
In his infamous interview, the 65-year-old confessed about having close ties with renowned sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
In 2021, the duke was accused of rape by late Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that Andrew sexually assaulted her at the age of 19.
However, Andrew not only denied the claim but also settled the lawsuit outside court.
Andrew's controversies streak did not break there, in 2024 his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo came to light after the foreign official was banned in the UK.
Despite bringing disgrace to the Royal Family numerous times, King Charles did not cut his ties with his brother, but William is believed to have other plans.
Speaking to Fox News, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich noted, "Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew."
She went on to explain, "Andrew's future within the Royal Family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back."
"He wants Andrew to vanish from public view," Hilary added.
Despite his Royal future uncertain, the Duke of York joined the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.
He arrived at St George's Chapel in the same car as Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, and Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.