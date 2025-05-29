Royal

Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William

Prince William set to make tough decision about Prince Andrew's Royal future

Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William
Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William

Prince William has sparked a new tension for his uncle, Prince Andrew.

William, who is first in line to the throne will likely to make a shocking decision for the disgraced Duke of York, after becoming the King.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles who has always found himself at the centre of a shocking controversy was stripped of his Royal title in 2019 after his bombshell interview with BBC.

In his infamous interview, the 65-year-old confessed about having close ties with renowned sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2021, the duke was accused of rape by late Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that Andrew sexually assaulted her at the age of 19.

However, Andrew not only denied the claim but also settled the lawsuit outside court.

Andrew's controversies streak did not break there, in 2024 his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo came to light after the foreign official was banned in the UK.

Despite bringing disgrace to the Royal Family numerous times, King Charles did not cut his ties with his brother, but William is believed to have other plans.

Speaking to Fox News, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich noted, "Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew."

She went on to explain, "Andrew's future within the Royal Family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back."

"He wants Andrew to vanish from public view," Hilary added.

Despite his Royal future uncertain, the Duke of York joined the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.

He arrived at St George's Chapel in the same car as Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, and Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles marks major career milestone of his reign despite cancer
King Charles marks major career milestone of his reign despite cancer
King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and continues to receive treatment
Princess Alexandra debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy news
Princess Alexandra debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy news
The Luxembourg's Royal Princess Alexandra is expecting her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory
Princess Eugenie takes on new role week after joining King Charles for key duty
Princess Eugenie takes on new role week after joining King Charles for key duty
King Charles announced Princess Eugenie’s significant new role in his foundation last week
Meghan Markle hints at new ventures after deciding to 'step back' from brand
Meghan Markle hints at new ventures after deciding to 'step back' from brand
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025
King Charles manages cancer treatment despite hectic royal duties
King Charles manages cancer treatment despite hectic royal duties
The 76-year-old monarch was diagnosed from undisclosed form of cancer in February last year
Princess Diana's final resting property destroyed in suspected arson attack
Princess Diana's final resting property destroyed in suspected arson attack
King Charles' former wife and late Princess of Wales was tragically passed away in an accident in 1997
King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Guadalupe to mark Monarch's major milestone
King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Guadalupe to mark Monarch's major milestone
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia made a joint appearance at historic UNESCO site
Monaco Royal Beatrice Borromeo turns heads at Dior Cruise show in Rome
Monaco Royal Beatrice Borromeo turns heads at Dior Cruise show in Rome
Princess Caroline of Monaco's son, Pierre Casiraghi, tied the knot with Beatrice Borromeo in 2015
King Frederik, Mary proudly celebrate Prince Christian’s military service end
King Frederik, Mary proudly celebrate Prince Christian’s military service end
Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian earns praise from King Frederik and Queen Mary upon completing his military service
King Frederik awards Count Nikolai, Count Felix with prestigious honors
King Frederik awards Count Nikolai, Count Felix with prestigious honors
Former Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim’s children including Nikolai and Felix of their royal titles
Prince William addresses fans after expressing grief over Liverpool incident
Prince William addresses fans after expressing grief over Liverpool incident
The future king releases message for royal fans after grieving over the tragic car crash during Liverpool parade
Queen Mary’s key engagement ‘postponed’ after weather warning
Queen Mary’s key engagement ‘postponed’ after weather warning
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, teams up with WWF World Wildlife Fund for special cause