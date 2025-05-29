King Charles marks major career milestone of his reign despite cancer

After Canada trip, King Charles has done all of his firsts as a monarch and now he is looking forward to next chapter of his reign.
King Charles' two-day historic visit concluded a list of “first achievements” set by him when he acceded the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The list included his first address to the nation, his first visit to the four nations of the United Kingdom, his first Christmas message, first visit to a realm - which was Australia last October and finally a visit to Canada.
Now, the 76-year-old monarch is “very much looking forward” to the next stage of his reign despite suffering from cancer since last February.
According to palace aides, the father of Prince William is now “used to live with cancer” as he continues his weekly treatment for the disease.
“The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that’s what he does. Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him,” the source told The Mirror.
They further added, “As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible… [and] that's exactly what he is doing. It’s no secret that he is still having treatment but because he is incredibly fit, he is just dealing with it all incredibly well.”
The aides also suggested that the king is keen to return to Canada in the future for a “full schedule royal tour” to celebrate the nation at large.
King Charles cancer
King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and continues to receive regular treatment.
The diagnosis caused him to briefly step back from public duties but the monarch made a powerful return just after few months and since then he has been working tirelessly day and night.