Princess Alexandra debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy news

The Luxembourg's Royal Princess Alexandra is expecting her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory

Princess Alexandra has made her first public appearance since the Luxembourg Royal Family announced the delightful news last week.

Just days after the statement, Alexandra took part in the closing ceremony for the Octave Celebrations, a religious ceremony dedicated to Our Lady of Luxembourg, where she debuted her baby bump.

In photos shared by the Grand Ducale Court, the princess was joined by other family members as they marked the event in the rain.

The 34-year-old was slipped in a stunning grey dress, in which her bump was visible.

picture credit: courgrandducale/ Instagram
picture credit: courgrandducale/ Instagram

Alexandra let her brunette locks fall over the shoulders as her husband Nicolas Bagory protected the soon-to-be-mom from rain with an umbrella.

Alexandra was also seen on the balcony, standing with her husband, and Hereditary Duke Guillaume, who was carrying his son, Prince Charles.

Busy time for the Luxembourg's Royal Family

The news of the latest additional in the Royal household came at a busy time in Luxembourg as Grand Duke Henri is preparing to abdicate the throne for his son, Hereditary Duke Guillaume.

According to the government, the Act of Abdication will be signed by Henri on October 3, 2025, alongside the President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Prime Minister.

