  • May 05, 2025
David Beckham's son Romeo fills in void of Brooklyn at dad’s birthday party

David Beckham’s son Romeo seemingly tried to fill the void of eldest brother Brooklyn at his father’s 50th birthday party.

On Saturday, May 3, the football icon celebrated his milestone birthday surrounded by family members Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and renowned celebrities including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.

However, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz skipped the heartwarming celebration amid rift rumours.

Romeo reportedly tried to fill in his brother’s place by delivering a touching speech for David.

He said, "Good evening everyone. I would like to start by thanking you all for being here tonight. I know without many of you in here tonight, he wouldn’t be half of the man he is today. But to the man of the moment. Happy 50th Dad. I look up to you every single day."

David Beckham forced to end birthday bash after noise complaints

David Beckham reportedly had to end his 50th birthday party after “loud” noise complaints.

A source told The Sun, “David's party really went off and the longer time went on, the louder the music seemed to get. Some neighbours weren't very happy when it was still so loud at 2 am and leaned out windows to see where the racket was from.”

The footballer’s lavish birthday bash was held at a Michelin-starred restaurant in West London.

