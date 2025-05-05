Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show

Entertainment

  • May 05, 2025
Lady Gaga’s team addressed the failed bomb attack at Copacabana Beach concert in Rio De Janeiro.

On Sunday, May 4, the Grammy winner’s spokesperson gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning.”

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” the statement further read.

During Gaga’s show on Saturday, the security was tight with 5,200 military and police officers deployed to the beach.

Her spokesperson further added, “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

As per Associated Press (AP), Brazilian police has arrested two suspects over alleged bomb attack.

After the record breaking concert, Gaga expressed her gratitude on Instagram.

She penned, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away.”

Lady Gaga breaks Madonna’s record

Lady Gaga broke Madonna’s record for hosting the highest-attended concert by a female artist in history.

The Bloody Mary hitmaker accumulated estimated crowd of 2.5 million people during her free concert in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach.

Previously, Madonna held this record by gathering a crowd of 1.6 million fans to a free concert at Copacabana Beach in May 2024.

