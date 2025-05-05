Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuted a new single in front of some of her "exes” during a private gig in New York City.
On Saturday, May 3, the Grammy winner performed new track More To Lose from her upcoming album at a pre-Met Gala event.
While addressing the crowd, Miley said, “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."
Her exes include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and boyfriends Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, Kaitlynn Carter, and Tyler.
However, she did not reveal which exes were in the crowd.
Miley sang, “Oh, I’ll stay when the ecstasy is far away / And I pray that it’s comin’ ’round again. And you say it, ‘I wish it wasn’t true, oh’ / I knew someday, the one would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.”
Miley Cyrus upcoming album release date
Miley Cyrus’ new album, Something Beautiful, is set to release on May 30, 2025.
So far, the pop icon has released two songs from the upcoming album; Prelude and End of the World.
It is pertinent to note that Something Beautiful will feature 13 new songs.