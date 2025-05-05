Entertainment

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus performs new song 'More To Lose' at a pre-Met Gala event in New York

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuted a new single in front of some of her "exes” during a private gig in New York City.

On Saturday, May 3, the Grammy winner performed new track More To Lose from her upcoming album at a pre-Met Gala event.

While addressing the crowd, Miley said, “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."

Her exes include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and boyfriends Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, Kaitlynn Carter, and Tyler.

However, she did not reveal which exes were in the crowd.

Miley sang, “Oh, I’ll stay when the ecstasy is far away / And I pray that it’s comin’ ’round again. And you say it, ‘I wish it wasn’t true, oh’ / I knew someday, the one would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.”

Miley Cyrus upcoming album release date

Miley Cyrus’ new album, Something Beautiful, is set to release on May 30, 2025.

So far, the pop icon has released two songs from the upcoming album; Prelude and End of the World.

It is pertinent to note that Something Beautiful will feature 13 new songs.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'
Blake Lively shares positive reviews of 'Another Simple Favor' despite online criticism
Blake Lively shares positive reviews of 'Another Simple Favor' despite online criticism
David Beckham's son Romeo fills in void of Brooklyn at dad’s birthday party
David Beckham's son Romeo fills in void of Brooklyn at dad’s birthday party
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown
Josh Peck spill beans on 'The Last of Us' season 2 guest appearance
Josh Peck spill beans on 'The Last of Us' season 2 guest appearance
Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’
Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post