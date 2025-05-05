Entertainment

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Naomi Campbell previously bad-mouthed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in public

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour has “banned” Naomi Campbell from attending the Met Gala 2025 amid feud rumours.

The British model, 54, has attended the star-studded event 17 times. This year she was snubbed from the invite list.

She previously bad-mouthed Anna, who has chaired the event since 1995, and reportedly sparked a “feud.”

An insider told The Sun, “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment. You don’t throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet. Anna doesn’t forget – or forgive. It’s no coincidence.”

The source added, “If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that. Naomi’s been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn’t gone unnoticed. Everyone’s whispering – and it’s Anna’s way of reminding who runs the show.”

Even though Naomi hasn’t addressed “the ban” directly yet, last week the super model shared that she felt “too old” to attend the event again.

The Empire alum said in a YouTube video, “It is my last. I can’t…I’m too old. It’s too much for me, the anxiety.”

About Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of every May.

The theme of this year’s event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, to honour the artistry and cultural influence of Black fashion.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'
Blake Lively shares positive reviews of 'Another Simple Favor' despite online criticism
Blake Lively shares positive reviews of 'Another Simple Favor' despite online criticism
David Beckham's son Romeo fills in void of Brooklyn at dad’s birthday party
David Beckham's son Romeo fills in void of Brooklyn at dad’s birthday party
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown
Josh Peck spill beans on 'The Last of Us' season 2 guest appearance
Josh Peck spill beans on 'The Last of Us' season 2 guest appearance
Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’
Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Victoria Beckham drops intimate photos from David Beckham’s birthday bash: SEE
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark close pal's engagement with heartfelt post