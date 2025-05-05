Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour has “banned” Naomi Campbell from attending the Met Gala 2025 amid feud rumours.
The British model, 54, has attended the star-studded event 17 times. This year she was snubbed from the invite list.
She previously bad-mouthed Anna, who has chaired the event since 1995, and reportedly sparked a “feud.”
An insider told The Sun, “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment. You don’t throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet. Anna doesn’t forget – or forgive. It’s no coincidence.”
The source added, “If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that. Naomi’s been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn’t gone unnoticed. Everyone’s whispering – and it’s Anna’s way of reminding who runs the show.”
Even though Naomi hasn’t addressed “the ban” directly yet, last week the super model shared that she felt “too old” to attend the event again.
The Empire alum said in a YouTube video, “It is my last. I can’t…I’m too old. It’s too much for me, the anxiety.”
About Met Gala 2025
The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of every May.
The theme of this year’s event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, to honour the artistry and cultural influence of Black fashion.