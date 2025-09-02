Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere 

Emily Blunt made sure all eyes are on her as she showcased her ethereal fashion sense in a glamorous strapless gown.
On Monday, September 1, the Devil Wears Prada actress stepped out to attend The Smashing Machine premiere during the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
For the starry event, Emily slipped into a dazzling floor-length number which showed off her amazing figure.
The 44-year-old actress elevated her stunning look with a pair of platform dust pink heels and silver drop earrings.
She wore her dark tresses in sleek waves, pulled back away from her face, looking as graceful as ever,
Emily looked high in spirits as she posed to the cameras at the star-studded red carpet.
The Fall Guy actress was also joined her costar The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, who looked dapper in a smart grey suit and white open collar shirt.
Emily and Dwayne, who previously worked in the goofy action comedy Jungle Cruise, exuded chemistry as the posed together.
Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine is a biopic which follows the life of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
While Dwayne Johnson plays the lead role in the film, Emily Blunt portrayed the character of Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples an Arizona-based recovering alcoholic who wed Mark in Las Vegas
The Smashing Machine, which is set to release in theaters on October 3, is based on John Hyams' 2002 HBO documentary of the same name,