Home / Entertainment

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star attended 'The Smashing Machine' premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere
Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere 

Emily Blunt made sure all eyes are on her as she showcased her ethereal fashion sense in a glamorous strapless gown.

On Monday, September 1, the Devil Wears Prada actress stepped out to attend The Smashing Machine premiere during the 82nd Venice Film Festival.

For the starry event, Emily slipped into a dazzling floor-length number which showed off her amazing figure.

The 44-year-old actress elevated her stunning look with a pair of platform dust pink heels and silver drop earrings.

She wore her dark tresses in sleek waves, pulled back away from her face, looking as graceful as ever,

Emily looked high in spirits as she posed to the cameras at the star-studded red carpet.

The Fall Guy actress was also joined her costar The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, who looked dapper in a smart grey suit and white open collar shirt.

Emily and Dwayne, who previously worked in the goofy action comedy Jungle Cruise, exuded chemistry as the posed together.

Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine is a biopic which follows the life of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

While Dwayne Johnson plays the lead role in the film, Emily Blunt portrayed the character of Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples an Arizona-based recovering alcoholic who wed Mark in Las Vegas

The Smashing Machine, which is set to release in theaters on October 3, is based on John Hyams' 2002 HBO documentary of the same name,

You Might Like:

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' alum shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Freddie Prinze Jr. with a 2002 wedding

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in 2023 and got hitched in December 2024

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE
The 'Stranger Things' star announced in August that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, had adopted a baby girl

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival
The 'Frankenstein' star caught in heated argument with Venice Film Festival official

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death
Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39
Kelsey Bateman 'recently' passed away, though the exact time and cause of death remain unknown

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream
The youngest member of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday via an emotional livestream with ARMY

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?
The highly-anticipated TV series, Harry Potter, will premiere in 2027 on HBO

Wendy Williams eyes new role as she plots returns to television?

Wendy Williams eyes new role as she plots returns to television?
American former host last appeared on TV in 2022, when her infamous show concluded its run after she took a medical leave due to health issues

Emily Blunt reflects on cultural impact of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt reflects on cultural impact of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
Emily Blunt plays the role of Emily Charlton in the hit film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Zendaya turns 29: Fans shower actress with heartwarming birthday wishes

Zendaya turns 29: Fans shower actress with heartwarming birthday wishes
The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' actress was born in Oakland, California

Here’s why rapper YSL Woody gained national attention

Here’s why rapper YSL Woody gained national attention
YSL Woody spotted lying on street covered in blood after an alleged incident