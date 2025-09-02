Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73

Graham Greene, a pioneering Canadian First Nation actor who opened the gates of opportunities for Indigenous actors in Hollywood, passed away at the age of 73.
The Oscar-nominated actor's agent, Michael Greene, shared that Graham died on Monday, September 1, in a Toronto hospital after battling a lengthy illness.
In a statement, Michael noted, "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed."
He added, "You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven," referring to the actor's long-time agent, who died in 2013.
Prior to making his screen debut in 1979 in an episode of the Canadian drama series The Great Detective, the actor started his career on stage and was performing in Canadian and English productions in the 1970s.
Greene's big breakthrough came several years later when Kevin Costner cast him as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka), one of the main characters in his 1990 Dances with Wolves.
The film landed 12 Academy Award nominations, including one for Graham as Best Supporting Actor.
Dances with Wolves launched his Hollywood career. He went on to appear in high-profile features such as Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), and The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009).
Graham Greene's passion for acting did not fade over time, and he worked until the end. He has one upcoming movie in the can, Ice Fall, starring Joel Kinnaman.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Hilary Blackmore; daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene; and grandson Tarlo.