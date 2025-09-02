Home / Entertainment

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya bids farewell to 'the official last year of my twenties' while marking milestone birthday

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message
Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya has celebrated her 29th birthday with gratitude!

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star, who was born in Oakland, California, posted her childhood picture on Instagram to mark her milestone birthday.

In the viral photo, a young Zendaya can be seen smiling adorably for the camera on a carousel pony.

She captioned the heartwarming post, “Just coming on here to say how grateful I am for another year of life and for all of you for making it so beautiful.”

The Euphoria star also thanked her 177 million followers and family, “Thank you so so much for all of the love and warm wishes….as always, here’s to (the official last year of my twenties, literally wth) 29.”

Her fans along with Jason Momoa and Dove Cameron sent well wishes to mark her big day.

A fan commented, “Happy 29th birthday to the queen Zendaya! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things."

Another wished, "Zendaya, you're another year older and more beautiful inside and out! Can't wait to see what the future holds for you. Happy birthday, love!"

"Happy birthday, Zendaya! You're an inspiration to so many, and I'm honored to be a fan. Here's to another amazing year of music, movies, and making your mark on the world,” a third noted.

On the work front, the Disney alum has a tight schedule till next year.

Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Rue Bennett in season three of Euphoria. She will also star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

You Might Like:

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73
The Oscar-nominated actor was known for his role in 1990 'Dances with Wolves'

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor
Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appoints Chloe Malle as new editor of American Vogue

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog
The former 1D star drops thrilling vlog showing what a day at NBC’s ‘The Voice’ looks like

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' alum shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Freddie Prinze Jr. with a 2002 wedding

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star attended 'The Smashing Machine' premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in 2023 and got hitched in December 2024

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE
The 'Stranger Things' star announced in August that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, had adopted a baby girl

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival
The 'Frankenstein' star caught in heated argument with Venice Film Festival official

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death
Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39
Kelsey Bateman 'recently' passed away, though the exact time and cause of death remain unknown

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream
The youngest member of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday via an emotional livestream with ARMY

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?
The highly-anticipated TV series, Harry Potter, will premiere in 2027 on HBO