Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya has celebrated her 29th birthday with gratitude!
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star, who was born in Oakland, California, posted her childhood picture on Instagram to mark her milestone birthday.
In the viral photo, a young Zendaya can be seen smiling adorably for the camera on a carousel pony.
She captioned the heartwarming post, “Just coming on here to say how grateful I am for another year of life and for all of you for making it so beautiful.”
The Euphoria star also thanked her 177 million followers and family, “Thank you so so much for all of the love and warm wishes….as always, here’s to (the official last year of my twenties, literally wth) 29.”
Her fans along with Jason Momoa and Dove Cameron sent well wishes to mark her big day.
A fan commented, “Happy 29th birthday to the queen Zendaya! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things."
Another wished, "Zendaya, you're another year older and more beautiful inside and out! Can't wait to see what the future holds for you. Happy birthday, love!"
"Happy birthday, Zendaya! You're an inspiration to so many, and I'm honored to be a fan. Here's to another amazing year of music, movies, and making your mark on the world,” a third noted.
On the work front, the Disney alum has a tight schedule till next year.
Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Rue Bennett in season three of Euphoria. She will also star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.