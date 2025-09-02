Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary 

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated 23rd anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr. in a beautiful throwback post on social media from their wedding.
On Monday, September 1, 2025, the 49-year-old actress shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband with a 2002 wedding in Mexico.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the post,“23 years, 276 months, 1,196 weeks, 8,395 days, 201,480 hours, 12,088,800 minutes and 725,328,000 seconds give or take…. But who’s counting?!?”
Shortly after, the post garnered tremendous attention, with fans flooding the comments section with heartfelt wishes.
One fan wrote, “The most beautiful couple in Hollywood.“
“Thank you for teaching me what a healthy relationship could and should be”, another fan penned
A third fan noted, “Happy Anniversary love you both”.
For those unaware, the romantic pair met eachother in 1997 and began dating in 2000.
In 2002, the adorable couple got married at El Careyes resort in Mexico.
The couple shares two children — daughter Charlotte and son Rocky, and after 23 years of successful marriage, they continue to radiate happiness.