Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog

Niall Horan has delighted his fans with an exciting vlog.

On Monday, September 1, the former One Direction star took to his official Instagram account to drop a thrilling video, giving his 33.9 million fans a behind-the-scenes look at The Voice.

The Voice is an American singing reality competition television series that first premiered on NBC on April 26, 2011. The show is now in its 28th season, with Horan serving as one of the coaches.

“A day in the life at #TheVoice. @nbcthevoice,” captioned the Night Changes hitmaker alongside the vlog.

The thrilling vlog opened with Niall Horan lying in his bed, saying, “Well good morning! I have just woken up and I’ve decided I’m gonna give you a day in the life at The Voice, so here we go!”

Fresh out of the shower, the Irish singer filmed himself blow-drying his hair and showing off his outfit of the day.

He then drove to the set, gave a glimpse of his spacious dressing room, and playfully filmed his makeup artist, asking her to wave at the camera.

The vlog then showed him with other coaches of The Voice Season 28, including country legend Reba McEntire, jazz icon Michael Bublé, and rap star Snoop Dogg.

While all other coaches rocked leather outfits, Niall Horan stood out in a casual look, making him cheekily caption, “realises I’m the only coach not wearing head to toe leather today.”

The video then featured him seated in his iconic coach’s chair, saying, “we’re gonna do another knockout now. I’ve got one more team member to see if they make it to the playoffs.”

As the vlog wrapped up, it showed the Best Song Ever singer heading back home.

The Voice Season 28 release date and time:

The Voice Season 28 will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

