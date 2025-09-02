Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor

Home / Entertainment

Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appoints Chloe Malle as new editor of American Vogue

Anna Wintour has finally picked who’s going to lead the American Vogue – and it’s none other than Chloe Malle.

On Monday, September 1, Page Six reported that the 75-year-old British editor, who has served as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, has appointed 39-year-old Malle as the new head of editorial content for the American Vogue.

It was also shared that Malle’s new role at the fashion media powerhouse is expected to be announced on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chloe Malle, the new editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

Who is Chloe Malle?

Born on November 8, 1985, in New York City, Chloe Malle is an accomplished journalist, editor, and media figure with deep ties in both the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Who are Chloe Malle’s parents?

Chloe Malle is the daughter of Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Candice Bergen and late French film director Louis Malle.

When did Chloe Malle begin working at Vogue?

Chloe Malle joined Vogue in 2011 as a social editor, later working as a contributing editor before ultimately becoming the editor of Vogue.com.

Chloe Malle’s career beyond Vogue:

Chloe Malle has also worked "as an editor in the features department, then as a Contributing Editor" over the years.

Additionally, she has edited the Flash section covering weddings, homes, parties and travel, the Met Gala special issues, and a number of Vogue books including Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers, and Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast.

