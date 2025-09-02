Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?

The rumours mills are churning that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston might together for a movie sequel.
Drew Barrymore, who has worked with both stars, has expressed her desire to remake the 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her with Jennifer and Adam.
She recently said in her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, “We've batted around some ideas. As a joke, we say we'll make the Three's Company movie, but I'm really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that."
Drew added, "However, Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston, together. They both know that."
She has worked with the Happy Gilmore actor in romantic comedies including The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).
Meanwhile, the TV show host co-starred alongside the Friends actress in the 2003 show, He's Just Not That Into You.
About Death Becomes Her:
Robert Zemeckis’ directorial film, Death Becomes Her, stars Streep, Bruce Willis, Drew Barrymore, and Isabella Rossellini.
The hit film won an Oscar for its visual effects and became a cult classic in the cinema history.
To note, Death Becomes Her earned over $149 million at the box office worldwide.