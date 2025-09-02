Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?

Drew Barrymore wants to reunite with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?

The rumours mills are churning that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston might together for a movie sequel.

Drew Barrymore, who has worked with both stars, has expressed her desire to remake the 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her with Jennifer and Adam.

She recently said in her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, “We've batted around some ideas. As a joke, we say we'll make the Three's Company movie, but I'm really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that."

Drew added, "However, Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston, together. They both know that."

She has worked with the Happy Gilmore actor in romantic comedies including The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

Meanwhile, the TV show host co-starred alongside the Friends actress in the 2003 show, He's Just Not That Into You.

About Death Becomes Her:

Robert Zemeckis’ directorial film, Death Becomes Her, stars Streep, Bruce Willis, Drew Barrymore, and Isabella Rossellini.

The hit film won an Oscar for its visual effects and became a cult classic in the cinema history. 

To note, Death Becomes Her earned over $149 million at the box office worldwide.

You Might Like:

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message
Zendaya bids farewell to 'the official last year of my twenties' while marking milestone birthday

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73
The Oscar-nominated actor was known for his role in 1990 'Dances with Wolves'

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor
Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appoints Chloe Malle as new editor of American Vogue

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog
The former 1D star drops thrilling vlog showing what a day at NBC’s ‘The Voice’ looks like

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback photo on 23rd anniversary
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' alum shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Freddie Prinze Jr. with a 2002 wedding

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere

Emily Blunt looks ethereal with The Rock at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star attended 'The Smashing Machine' premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in 2023 and got hitched in December 2024

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE

Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE
The 'Stranger Things' star announced in August that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, had adopted a baby girl

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival
The 'Frankenstein' star caught in heated argument with Venice Film Festival official

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death
Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39
Kelsey Bateman 'recently' passed away, though the exact time and cause of death remain unknown

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream
The youngest member of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday via an emotional livestream with ARMY