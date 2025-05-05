Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event

No one can match Princess Kate’s spark and grace!
On Monday, May 5, the Princess of Wales made an elegant apearance as she arrived at Buckingham Palace to join King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other Royal Family members for Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) celebrations.
Accompanying the Princess were her husband, Prince William, and their three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
At the royal event, the future king and queen were spotted alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – Edward and Sophie – The Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.
Princess Kate’s look at VE Day event:
To mark the VE Day celebrations, Kate wore an elegant, monochromatic velvet coat dress in mulberry purple that was fitted at the waist, accentuating the Princess’s toned figure.
Completing her regal look, the Princess of Wales wore a matching hat, drop earrings and a bracelet.
Prince William and kids at VE Day celebrations:
At the significant event, Prince William looked dashing in a formal suit adorned with multiple medals.
To celebrate VE Day, the Prince of Wales’ sons, George and Louis, wore classic black two-piece suits paired with blue ties.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked as lovely as ever in an above-the-knee black coat dress.