King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, began the Victory in Europe Day celebrations by leading the British Royal Family members outside Buckingham Palace in London.
The monarch and his life partner arrived at the Queen Victoria Memorial on Monday, May 5, accompanied by the Royal Family members to lead the 80th anniversary celebrations in the Palace.
Charles and Camilla were seen arriving at the venue alongside the entire Royal Family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.
However, neither the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, nor her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were notably absent from the celebrations.
Prince and Princess of Wales attend VE Day celebrations at Buckingham Palace:
According to People, the next heir to the throne and his wife also brought their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for the prestigious ceremony.
Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, and veterans from the Royal British Legion made appearances to watch the military parades with King Charles and his family.
For those unaware, the military officials marched The Mall from Whitehall to honor those who sacrificed during World War II.
Being a veteran himself, having served in the Royal Navy for years, King Charles prioritized supporting the British military and these occasions.
Shortly after the memorial ceremony and patriotic flypast outside Buckingham Palace, Charles and Camilla host a tea party at Buckingham Palace for veterans and members of World War II.
King Charles and Queen Camilla set to celebrate 2nd coronation ceremony in London:
It is pertinent to note, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their second coronation ceremony on May 6 by visiting The Tower of London to view a new display of ceramic poppies.