Royal

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

The 76-year-old British monarch dropped exclusive photos from VE 80th ceremony

King Charles penned a touching message for those who served during the Second World War, after attending the VE Day ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, May 5, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share a few exclusive glimpses from the 80th anniversary celebrations, taking place at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

The carousel of photos showed the 76-year-old monarch saluting to the military units processing down The Mall from Whitehall in honor of the heroes of WW II.

They paid a heartfelt tribute to the "extraordinary veterans" who joined the 80th anniversary celebrations alongside the entire British Royal Family.

"We remember and pay tribute to all those who served during the Second World War," the caption stated.

They continued, "The King and Queen, alongside other Members of the Royal Family, joined extraordinary veterans (@RoyalBritishLegion) on the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to observe military units processing down The Mall."

King Charles has also tagged the Prince and Princess of Wales, who made a rare appearance at the Palace alongside their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in his emotional homage. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations: 

For those unaware, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla led the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations outside Buckingham Palace.

The entire British Royal Family marked the anniversary including Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie. 

