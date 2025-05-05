Royal

Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day

Prince Louis shares hilarious moment with brother Prince George at VE Day parade

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025


Prince Louis’s adorable moment with father Prince William from the VE Day 80th anniversary caught on camera.

On Monday, May 5, the Prince of Wales and Princess Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the parade along with their three kids.

The royal couple sat alongside their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, to watch the poignant parade.

Before taking a seat alongside dad William, Louis flaunted his cute dance moves. The young royal moved his shoulders from side to side and then affectionately brushed raindrop off his father's shoulder.

After watching the adorable dance moves of his son, the Prince of Wales seemingly gave Louis a tap on the leg.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton, who was sitting next to Princess Charlotte, was spotted having a conversation with veteran Bernard Morgan.

Moreover, Princess Anne Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also joined the royals at The Mall to celebrate the major event.

Prince Louis teases elder brother Prince George

Prince Louis and Prince George were seated beside their father Prince William at the VE Day parade.

In a viral video from the event, George can be seen brushing his hair away from his face. Louis quickly followed his older brother's lead, simultaneously sweeping his hair out of his face.

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations

King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links

WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles to focus on VE Day celebrations amid Royal Family tension
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health
King Charles hurt by Prince Harry’s shocking claims about his health