Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day

Prince Louis’s adorable moment with father Prince William from the VE Day 80th anniversary caught on camera.
On Monday, May 5, the Prince of Wales and Princess Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the parade along with their three kids.
The royal couple sat alongside their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, to watch the poignant parade.
Before taking a seat alongside dad William, Louis flaunted his cute dance moves. The young royal moved his shoulders from side to side and then affectionately brushed raindrop off his father's shoulder.
After watching the adorable dance moves of his son, the Prince of Wales seemingly gave Louis a tap on the leg.
On the other hand, Kate Middleton, who was sitting next to Princess Charlotte, was spotted having a conversation with veteran Bernard Morgan.
Moreover, Princess Anne Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also joined the royals at The Mall to celebrate the major event.
Prince Louis teases elder brother Prince George
Prince Louis and Prince George were seated beside their father Prince William at the VE Day parade.
In a viral video from the event, George can be seen brushing his hair away from his face. Louis quickly followed his older brother's lead, simultaneously sweeping his hair out of his face.