Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared UK officials blocked kids' passports over royal titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited almost six months for their children's passports to be issued

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly suspected that their children’s passports were being deliberately blocked.

As per Hello Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking to change their surname to Spencer amid delays by British officials to issue passports for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

According to the report, Prince Harry and Meghan waited almost six months for their children's passports to be issued.

The estranged royal couple believe the application was "blocked" due to the use of their royal titles.

The royal titles of Archie and Lilibet were granted when their grandfather, King Charles, became King in 2022, in accordance with regulations set by King George V in 1917.

A source shared that the Sussexes were afraid that the UK authority made delays in issuance of the passport applications due to the titles HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) as well as the surname, Sussex, for both children.

Previously, Archie was known by the royal family's surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, after his birth in May 2019.

The source claimed that "the King hadn't wanted Archie and Lili to carry the titles, most of all the HRH, and the British passports, once created, would be the first and perhaps the only legal proof of their names".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face passport delay:

It is reported that the standard wait time for a passport is three weeks.

But Harry and Meghan went through with a three-month delay, due to "technical issues" and Harry and Meghan reapplied using the 24-hour passport service, only to have their meeting cancelled at the last minute owing to a "systems failure".

