Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation

Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria warmly welcome Ukrainian kids for recovery trip in Sweden

The Swedish Royals have open-heartedly welcomed Ukrainian children for a special trip in the country.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share an update about Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria’s latest joint engagement.

In the post’s caption, the Palace reported that the Royal mother-daughter duo is hosting a group of children from Ukraine during their short trip to Sweden for recovery amid ongoing war with Russia.

“The Queen and the Crown Princess welcomed today a group of war-injured Ukrainian children visiting Sweden for a few weeks of recreation,” the caption read.

Additionally, the Royal Family acknowledged the organizations contributing to this special initiative.

“The Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital at Karolinska University Hospital, My Big Day and the Preparedness Lift are behind the initiative,” they shared.

The heartwarming caption was accompanied by a few photographs from the welcoming event, which featured the Queen Consort and Crown Princess engaging with the kids.

In the carousel, a group photo of Queen Silvia and Princess Victoria with the children was also shared.

Who is Queen Silvia?

Silvia, born on December 23, 1943, is the Queen of Sweden as the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf. She has held the title of Queen since her marriage to the Monarch in 1976.

The Royal Couple are parents to three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.

Who is Crown Princess Victoria?

Victoria, born on July 14, 1977, is the Crown Princess of Sweden and also holds the title of Duchess of Västergötland.

She is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and heir apparent to the Swedish throne.

