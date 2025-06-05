Duchess Sophie makes somber visit to ‘Sexual Violence in Conflict’ exhibition

Duchess Sophie stepped out to visit a new exhibition "Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict" at the Imperial War Museum in London.
Later on, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account on Wednesday, June 4, to share glimpses into it Sophie's visit.
In the images, the Duchess of Edinburgh could be seen exploring the exhibition with a somber expression.
The wife of Prince Edward wore a pink-colored maxi dress by Gabriela Hearst Andy, which she paired with a golden clutch and minimal make up.
“Today, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the new exhibition ‘Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict’ at the Imperial War Museum, London. ‘Unsilenced’ is the UK’s first major exhibition dedicated to highlighting this important and under-reported subject,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They continued, “Her Royal Highness has long-championed the @unitednations’ Women, Peace and Security agenda and the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, working to elevate the voices of survivors, peacebuilders, and children born of wartime sexual violence. The Duchess’s international visits have included Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Chad.
“The free exhibition at IWM London runs until November 2025,” the Royal family added.
About Duchess Sophie
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been married to Prince Edward since 1999, is known as a secret weapon of King Charles.
Sophie closed her PR firm in 2002 and became a full-time working royal.