Princess Alexandra attends key event in rare move

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Princess Alexandra was spotted alongside King Charles at a special service

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Alexandra made a rare public appearance as she joined King Charles at a special church service in London.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin was pictured sitting next to the King in the Queen's Chapel as the royals marked it's 400th anniversary.

Alexandra was last seen publicly at the King's Christmas lunch for extended family at Buckingham Palace last December.

Princess Alexandra has taken a step back

The Honourable Lady of Ogilvy, who is 88-year-old, is still listed as a working member of the Royal Family, however, she has taken as step back from full-time public duties.

According to the Court Circular, majority of Alexandra's last major engagement were in 2023, including the King's coronation, presenting medals to members of The Royal Lancers in her role as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief and visiting the Chelsea Flower Show.

Moreover, she also made an appearance at the thanksgiving service in Windsor for the late King Constantine of Greece in February 2024, with her daughter, Marina Ogilvy.

The Wednesday service featured music by the Gentlemen and Children of His Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir, accompanied by the Duchess of Edinburgh's String Orchestra and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry Band.

Following the event, the King viewed a newly commissioned piece of altar plate – the His Majesty King Charles III Ciboria – the first addition to the chapel's silverware since 1688.

About Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra is the only daughter of the late Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

She has two brothers, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

