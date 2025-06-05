Royal

King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video

King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's twerking video with huge baby bump

King Charles steps out with key Royal after Meghan's pregnancy video


King Charles III stepped out for a key royal engagement shortly after Meghan Markle surprised fans with an unexpected video.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the 76-year-old monarch marked the 400th anniversary of the Queen’s Chapel with a royal service in London.

Although, Queen Camilla did not accompany His Majesty for the service, he was joined by another renowned Royal, Princess Alexandra.

Charles appeared in high spirits as he enjoyed music by the Gentlemen and Children of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal Choir.

After the service, the father of Prince Harry and William was presented with a newly crafted piece of altar plate, the King Charles III Ciboria. 

This ceremonial cup, featuring the image of the Green Man, a symbol that was also used during the King's coronation in 2023, was created by silversmith Tim Lukes of St Ives.

It marks the first addition to the chapel's silverware collection since 1688. 

Just hour before King's latest royal engagement, The Duchess of Sussex took the internet by storm with her “twerking” and dancing video with a huge baby bump.

The former Suits actress, who shared the video to mark her daughter, Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday was seen constantly twerking in a black midi-dress.

Surprisingly, Prince Harry was also seen shaking a leg with his wife in the Instagram video, which appeared to be filmed in the hospital room before Lili's birth.

Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is set to participate in career's big competition without husband Mike Tindall
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria warmly welcome Ukrainian kids for recovery trip in Sweden
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022
Princess Alexandra attends key event in rare move
Princess Alexandra attends key event in rare move
The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Princess Alexandra was spotted alongside King Charles at a special service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared UK officials blocked kids' passports over royal titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared UK officials blocked kids' passports over royal titles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited almost six months for their children's passports to be issued
Prince William hints at family rift after Prince Harry’s heartfelt letter
Prince William hints at family rift after Prince Harry’s heartfelt letter
Prince William makes rare family confession while visiting Prince Harry's old regiment
Duchess Sophie makes somber visit to ‘Sexual Violence in Conflict’ exhibition
Duchess Sophie makes somber visit to ‘Sexual Violence in Conflict’ exhibition
The Royal Family shares glimpses into the Duchess of Edinburgh's emotional visit to Imperial War Museum
Meghan Markle unveils 'sweetest bond' of Prince Harry, Lilibet on her big day
Meghan Markle unveils 'sweetest bond' of Prince Harry, Lilibet on her big day
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4th, 2021
Prince William flies helicopter like a pro during first visit as Colonel-in-Chief
Prince William flies helicopter like a pro during first visit as Colonel-in-Chief
The Prince of Wales made his first visit to the regiments at Wattisham in Suffolk as Colonel-in-Chief of the AAC
King Charles snubs Princess Lilibet on her big day for Queen Camilla
King Charles snubs Princess Lilibet on her big day for Queen Camilla
The monarch prioritizes Queen Camilla over granddaughter Lilibet on her fourth birthday
Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria join Prince Daniel to unveil new 'museum’
Prince Daniel of Sweden unveils historic ‘museum’ in Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park at Royal Djurgården