King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video

King Charles III stepped out for a key royal engagement shortly after Meghan Markle surprised fans with an unexpected video.
On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the 76-year-old monarch marked the 400th anniversary of the Queen’s Chapel with a royal service in London.
Although, Queen Camilla did not accompany His Majesty for the service, he was joined by another renowned Royal, Princess Alexandra.
Charles appeared in high spirits as he enjoyed music by the Gentlemen and Children of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal Choir.
After the service, the father of Prince Harry and William was presented with a newly crafted piece of altar plate, the King Charles III Ciboria.
This ceremonial cup, featuring the image of the Green Man, a symbol that was also used during the King's coronation in 2023, was created by silversmith Tim Lukes of St Ives.
It marks the first addition to the chapel's silverware collection since 1688.
Just hour before King's latest royal engagement, The Duchess of Sussex took the internet by storm with her “twerking” and dancing video with a huge baby bump.
The former Suits actress, who shared the video to mark her daughter, Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday was seen constantly twerking in a black midi-dress.
Surprisingly, Prince Harry was also seen shaking a leg with his wife in the Instagram video, which appeared to be filmed in the hospital room before Lili's birth.