Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed

The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave a life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM Jacinda Ardern.
Jacinda was the leader of the Labour Party. She became the 40th prime minister of New Zealand from 2017 to 2023.
She recently revealed how the late British Queen won her heart by sharing a helpful advice.
The former PM told All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly, “Well, if you are hanging around thinking, ‘Who's a woman you know is multitasking motherhood with leadership?’”
She added, “I mean, Queen Elizabeth was probably not quite the same as being the prime minister of a country of 5 million people, but I took the opportunity and she just completely straight-faced said, ‘Well, you just get on with it.’ And it was just something about that.”
Jacinda further added,“I thought, well, that's true, because actually when you break it down in any role, any parent who is working and raising children, it's a matter of logistics. It's logistics and every day is one foot in front of the other. It's getting on with it. And that turned out to be true. There was no magic to it. You just had to make it work.”
About Queen Elizabeth II:
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. She ruled the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries from February 6 1952 until her death in 2022.
After she passed away, her son King Charles (who was Prince Charles at that time) succeeded the British throne.